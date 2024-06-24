Eastbourne ATP and WTA Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Emma Raducanu plays Sloane Stephens on Tuesday in an Eastbourne battle of US Open champions. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Rothesay Eastbourne International

Devonshire Park

Eastbourne, Great Britain

June 24-29, 2024

Grass Courts

Prize Money: €740,160





Final Tune-Up For Wimbledon

The notoriously breezy British South Coast is a majestic backdrop for the Eastbourne combined men’s and women’s event. After two years in Nottingham, the ATP Tour event returned to Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, for a combined ATP Tour and WTA event in 2017. The Rothesay International is played in the week before Wimbledon, with Francisco Cerundolo emerging victorious in 2023. On the women’s side, Madison Keys ruled as 2023 champion.





Eastbourne International

