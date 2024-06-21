- Queen’s Club Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 22, 2024
- Updated: June 21, 2024
Queen’s Club
London, England
June 17-23, 2024
Prize Money: €2,255,655
Queen’s Club’s Shining Grass History
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and Alex de Minaur is seeded second at Queen’s Club. Eight different players have completed The Queen’s Club-Wimbledon title double in the same year, including John McEnroe (1981, ’84), Jimmy Connors (’82), Boris Becker (’85), Pete Sampras (’95, ’99), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008), Andy Murray (2013, ’16) and Carlos Alcaraz. In 2016, Murray became the first player to win five Queen’s Club titles, separating himself from the elite group of players who have won four Queen’s Club crowns, including McEnroe, Becker, Hewitt and Andy Roddick. Queen’s Club/cinch Championships was the ATP 500 Tournament of the Year in 2015-16, 2018 and 2022
Queen’s Club Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Saturay, June 22, 2024: click here