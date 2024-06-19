Kerber, Osaka, Wozniacki Head Wimbledon Wild Card List

Former Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber of Germany has received a main-draw Wimbledon wild card. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Wimbledon wild card field pops with Grand Slam champions.

Four of the seven Wimbledon ladies’ wild card recipients—Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Briton Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki—are former Grand Slam champions. Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki each returned to the pro Tour after giving birth.

Four British women—Francesca Jones, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Heather Watson and Raducanu—received main-draw wild cards.

One more women’s main-draw wild card will be announced.

All seven announced men’s main-draw wild cards were awarded to British players: Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Billy Harris, Paul Jubb and Henry Searle.

Neither former Wimbledon winner Simona Halep nor 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem were granted Wimbledon wild cards. The pair were previously bypassed for Roland Garros wild cards along with Kerber and Wozniacki.

Here’s a look at today’s wild card announcement for The Championships:

Wimbledon is set for July 1-14th.