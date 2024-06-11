2024 Wimbledon Trailer: Always Like Never Before

Photo credit: Wimbledon

Traditional champions and new age stars roam the lawn in ongoing rally.

Wimbledon takes viewers on a time trip and back again in entertaining new trailer filled with star turns.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club celebrates three weeks until the start of the 2024 Championships launching its Always Like Never Before campaign.

ere’s Wimbledon’s statement on the new film:

Delving into Wimbledon’s extensive archives, the film honors the legends of the game, highlights the sport’s rising stars, and celebrates an array of iconic moments from The Championships, using advanced 3D animation, CGI and photography to create a freeze frame effect and present each moment side-by-side on Centre Court. Opening with Carlos Alcaraz’s defeat of seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the gentlemen’s singles final last year, the film takes us on a retrospective with glimpses of Andy Murray’s first triumph, the power of seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Serena Williams, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid’s incredible fifth successive title in the wheelchair doubles, and the breakthrough success of unseeded ladies’ singles champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Watch closely and you’ll find Roger Federer atop the grass hill, Venus and Serena Williams in action and former Wimbledon champion Steffi Graf hits her one-handed backhand off the tape where here husband and fellow former Wimbledon champion Andre Agassi tags a forehand in reply.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who stars in the trailer, becoming the first British man since Fred Perry to win Wimbledon, says The Championships’ tradition and attention to detail distinguishes Wimbledon from every tournament in the world.

“There is no other tournament like it,” Murray said. “The silence of the court during points. The perfection of every tiny detail. The atmosphere. The sense of history. It’s a very special place.”

To create the trailer, McCann London engaged two award-winning creatives to lead the process: director Carl Addy and music composer Tom Player, who has worked on Game of Thrones and Tenet.