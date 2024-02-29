- Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki Lead Miami Wild Cards
- BNP Paribas Open Unveils Full List of On-Site Activities
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 29, 2024
- Charlize Theron to Host 20th Annual Desert Smash on March 5th
- Rafa Nadal’s BNP Paribas Open Return Set for March 7
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 28, 2024
- BNP Paribas Open Announces 2024 TV Schedule
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 27, 2024
- BNP Paribas Open Launches Enhanced Digital Platforms
- Nadal in USA practicing in advance of Netflix Slam and Indian Wells Masters
- Swiatek and Hurkacz, Badosa, Sabalenka and Fritz and Tsitsipas Headline Eisenhower Cup
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 26, 2024
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 25, 2024
Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
-
- Updated: February 29, 2024
Score your dream home in the heart of tennis paradise! Nestled within the prestigious Eldorado Country Club, this residence and community boasts a prestigious heritage: hosting legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and many NIKE tennis stars.
Located a mere 4 miles away from the iconic Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where the top ATP and WTA event unfolds every March, this private oasis offers security, meticulously maintained grounds, and stunning desert vistas.
Ideal for tennis players, avid fans, or those seeking a serene escape, this property guarantees more than just a home. With spacious interiors, panoramic mountain views, and a private pool, it’s a haven for those who adore both the sport and luxury living.
Contains an open floor plan which makes it fabulous for entertaining and has a large bar that can easily accommodate 15 people while still enjoying the desert scene and golf course.
As an Indian Wells resident, you gain exclusive access to perks like discounted golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort and dining anywhere within the city of Indian Wells, plus complimentary tickets for a day to the renowned tennis tournament. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this your own slice of paradise. Inquire now and serve yourself an ace with this rare opportunity!
--- CLICK HERE TO SEE LINK ---