Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

Score your dream home in the heart of tennis paradise! Nestled within the prestigious Eldorado Country Club, this residence and community boasts a prestigious heritage: hosting legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and many NIKE tennis stars.





Located a mere 4 miles away from the iconic Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where the top ATP and WTA event unfolds every March, this private oasis offers security, meticulously maintained grounds, and stunning desert vistas.

Ideal for tennis players, avid fans, or those seeking a serene escape, this property guarantees more than just a home. With spacious interiors, panoramic mountain views, and a private pool, it’s a haven for those who adore both the sport and luxury living.

Contains an open floor plan which makes it fabulous for entertaining and has a large bar that can easily accommodate 15 people while still enjoying the desert scene and golf course.

As an Indian Wells resident, you gain exclusive access to perks like discounted golf at the Indian Wells Golf Resort and dining anywhere within the city of Indian Wells, plus complimentary tickets for a day to the renowned tennis tournament. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this your own slice of paradise. Inquire now and serve yourself an ace with this rare opportunity!



