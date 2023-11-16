- Ricky’s pick for the Nitto ATP Finals round robin: Alcaraz vs. Medvedev
- TC to Televise Davis Cup Finals November 21-26th
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 17, 2023
- Lynne Wasserman, Lew Wasserman’s Daughter | Casey Wasserman’s Mother | Hollywood’s Princess Passes Away
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Ricky’s pick for the Nitto ATP Finals round robin: Sinner vs. Rune
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Ricky’s pick for the Nitto ATP Finals round robin: Medvedev vs. Zverev
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Ricky’s pick for the Nitto ATP Finals round robin: Djokovic vs. Sinner
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, November 13, 2023
- Stars Set for LA Tennis Bash on December 9th to Benefit First Break Academy
- Ricky’s pick for the Nitto ATP Finals round robin: Alcaraz vs. Zverev
Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
-
- Updated: November 16, 2023
Noted tennis fan Shakespeare wrote “the eyes are the windows to the soul.”
Award-winning photographer Ella Ling has done deep soul searching of tennis top stars and is sharing the emotion with you.
An artist with a camera, Ella Ling is widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished tennis photographers.
Now, Ella’s tennis treasures—some of her most distinctive images—can be yours.
The Art of Tennis: Images from Ella Ling’s Exhibition are on sale here.
Ella’s photo of a tearful rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting side-by-side sharing a good cry after the Swiss superstar’s final match at Laver Cup, titled “Holding Hands” moved tennis fans around the world and is one of the exhibition images on sale.
There are also limited prints of the Roger & Rafa “Holding Hands” image was well as some of Ella Ling’s most striking tennis photos.
Email ellaling@hotmail.com to purchase or for more details.