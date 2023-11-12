- Stars Set for LA Tennis Bash on December 9th to Benefit First Break Academy
Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- Updated: November 12, 2023
Noted tennis fan Shakespeare wrote “the eyes are the windows to the soul.”
Award-winning photographer Ella Ling has done deep soul searching of tennis top stars and is sharing the emotion with you.
An artist with a camera, Ella Ling is widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished tennis photographers.
Now, Ella’s tennis treasures—some of her most distinctive images—can be yours.
The Art of Tennis: Images from Ella Ling’s Exhibition are on sale here.
Ella’s photo of a tearful rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting side-by-side sharing a good cry after the Swiss superstar’s final match at Laver Cup, titled “Holding Hands” moved tennis fans around the world and is one of the exhibition images on sale.
There are also limited prints of the Roger & Rafa “Holding Hands” image was well as some of Ella Ling’s most striking tennis photos.
Email ellaling@hotmail.com to purchase or for more details.