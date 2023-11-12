Stars Set for LA Tennis Bash on December 9th to Benefit First Break Academy

The LA Tennis Bash is coming next month—and you’re invited to the party!

You can play with the pros and contribute to a worthy cause in the process.

Hosted by the Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach, the LA Tennis Bash is set for December 9th from 11 .m. to 3 p.m. and is your ticket to playing tennis and pickleball with the pros.

The annual LA Tennis Bash is the primary fundraiser for Southern California tennis nonprofit First Break Academy, a charity tennis exhibition event held yearly at the Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach, California.

For a contribute of $500, you can play the tennis bash, which includes both tennis and pickleball with ATP and WTA pros and coaches as well as a Q&A with tennis pros and legends. All proceeds benefit First Break Academy.

Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Pam Shriver, Tracy Austin, Tommy Haas, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey, Marcos Giron, Jan-Michael Gambill and Jeff Tarango are among the pros scheduled to participate in the LA Tennis Bash.

The Bash accounts for a significant portion of First Break’s funding for the year and helps provide scholarships to underserved students in Carson, Compton, Gardena, and surrounding areas of Los Angeles and fuels the equipment and staffing necessary to provide programming for FBA students year round.

The event has seen appearances by tennis legends of past and present including Grand Slam champions Maria Sharapova, Tracy Austin, and Pam Shriver and professional players Sam Querrey, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Steve Johnson, Shelby Rogers, and Nicole Gibbs.

About First Break Academy – First Break Academy was founded in 2014 by former tennis player, talent scout, and businessman Rick Buchta and Peggy Bott as the biggest not-for-profit tennis program for underserved children in Southern California. First Break has a history of delivering outstanding After-School and summer programs, free play days, early excellence tennis training, education enrichment, and life skills lessons to elementary and middle school youth.