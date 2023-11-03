- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Billie Jean King Cup Finals Return to Tennis Channel November 7-12th
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 3, 2023
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Tommy Paul Returns Home to Headline Delray Beach Open
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Tennis Legend Poem • Curaidh (Hero, Champion, Warrior): Andy Murray
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Pete Sampras Asks for Prayers for Wife Bridgette in Her Cancer Battle
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 30, 2023
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Paris Masters: Djokovic returns, Alcaraz and Medvedev in bottom half of draw
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Vienna Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 29, 2023
Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
-
- Updated: November 3, 2023
Noted tennis fan Shakespeare wrote “the eyes are the windows to the soul.”
Award-winning photographer Ella Ling has done deep soul searching of tennis top stars and is sharing the emotion with you.
An artist with a camera, Ella Ling is widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished tennis photographers.
Now, Ella’s tennis treasures—some of her most distinctive images—can be yours.
The Art of Tennis: Images from Ella Ling’s Exhibition are on sale here.
Ella’s photo of a tearful rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting side-by-side sharing a good cry after the Swiss superstar’s final match at Laver Cup, titled “Holding Hands” moved tennis fans around the world and is one of the exhibition images on sale.
There are also limited prints of the Roger & Rafa “Holding Hands” image was well as some of Ella Ling’s most striking tennis photos.
Email ellaling@hotmail.com to purchase or for more details.