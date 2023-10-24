Tennis Legend Lleyton Hewitt Poem • As He Enters The Australian Hall Of Fame

- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 28, 2023
-
- Updated: October 24, 2023
By Christopher Chaffee
Lleyton
The daylight is quickly fading
But before it starts disappearing
A fighter’s ultimate goal
Remains strong
Despite the obstacles of adversity
That stand in front of him Lleyton focuses his attention
To the challenge
With intense eyes
He sees a vision
And holds onto the belief
In the distance of the journey
He’s got pain in his hip
And stiffness in his legs
Aching muscles in both shoulder blades
But he continues to battle hard
He breathes in his dreams
And exhales out into the air hope
A sign that ignites a fire inside
That inspires Lleyton’s warrior heart
He’s a fighter who refuses to quit
Vowing to keep fighting no matter
How many cuts he receives
There’s no relief in until the job is done
Win or lose Lleyton climbs forward to this goal
In each and every round
We found a hero
And discovered a champion
Determination filled his veins
And motivation pumps his bloodHe was a force on display
Purely a miracle on his own
Because he believes it to in his bones
The sun sets
Bringing dusk with it I’d like to think at night Lleyton hangs his head up high
And whispers this to the stars
In that silent Australian sky “Where there is a will there is always a way through”
Perhaps Lleyton is best defined by very meaning of the word perseverance
And the triumphant glory of his spirit
Shining and shimmering
Is the essence of his remarkable presence
We remember what makes him unique
The gifts he gives and the imprint of marks he leaves
Forever a legend
Who lives on from the moments
That turned into memories
Saying those two powerful words, “Come On”
Chris Chaffee Is A Guest Writer with an impressive tennis record. He’s written for us in the past and has more poems coming. Here’s his bio:
Chris Chaffee played tennis at Fryeburg Academy from 1999 – 2003 and was ranked alternately #1 and #2 in singles. He was named MVP all 4 years and was named All Conference Player for 3 consecutive years. He was ranked #1 Boys 18 and under player in the state of Maine in 2002. Chris went on to play tennis at the University of Southern Maine and won his singles flights in 2005, 2006, and 2007. He was named LEC player of the week in 2004 and 2006. He also contributed to USM winning the Little East Conference Titles in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Chris was the Head Tennis Pro at the Cranmore Fitness Center and Tennis Director at Jackson Tennis Club. For 13 years Chris coached the Fryeburg Academy Varsity Girls tennis team and has been a tennis pro for the New England tennis holidays. He continues to play competitive tennis and hopes to inspire others with his drive and passion for the game. He is a USPTA certified pro who helps run a USTA development program called Advantage Kids Youth Tennis in the Mount Washington Valley