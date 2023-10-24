Tennis Legend Lleyton Hewitt Poem • As He Enters The Australian Hall Of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt. Photo credit: Naparazzi/Wikimedia Commons

By Christopher Chaffee



Lleyton

The daylight is quickly fading

But before it starts disappearing

A fighter’s ultimate goal

Remains strong

Despite the obstacles of adversity

That stand in front of him Lleyton focuses his attention

To the challenge

With intense eyes

He sees a vision

And holds onto the belief

In the distance of the journey



He’s got pain in his hip

And stiffness in his legs

Aching muscles in both shoulder blades

But he continues to battle hard

He breathes in his dreams

And exhales out into the air hope

A sign that ignites a fire inside

That inspires Lleyton’s warrior heart



He’s a fighter who refuses to quit

Vowing to keep fighting no matter

How many cuts he receives

There’s no relief in until the job is done

Win or lose Lleyton climbs forward to this goal



In each and every round

We found a hero

And discovered a champion

Determination filled his veins

And motivation pumps his bloodHe was a force on display

Purely a miracle on his own

Because he believes it to in his bones



The sun sets

Bringing dusk with it I’d like to think at night Lleyton hangs his head up high

And whispers this to the stars

In that silent Australian sky “Where there is a will there is always a way through”

Perhaps Lleyton is best defined by very meaning of the word perseverance

And the triumphant glory of his spirit

Shining and shimmering

Is the essence of his remarkable presence

We remember what makes him unique

The gifts he gives and the imprint of marks he leaves

Forever a legend

Who lives on from the moments

That turned into memories

Saying those two powerful words, “Come On”

Chris Chaffee Is A Guest Writer with an impressive tennis record. He’s written for us in the past and has more poems coming. Here’s his bio:

Chris Chaffee played tennis at Fryeburg Academy from 1999 – 2003 and was ranked alternately #1 and #2 in singles. He was named MVP all 4 years and was named All Conference Player for 3 consecutive years. He was ranked #1 Boys 18 and under player in the state of Maine in 2002. Chris went on to play tennis at the University of Southern Maine and won his singles flights in 2005, 2006, and 2007. He was named LEC player of the week in 2004 and 2006. He also contributed to USM winning the Little East Conference Titles in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Chris was the Head Tennis Pro at the Cranmore Fitness Center and Tennis Director at Jackson Tennis Club. For 13 years Chris coached the Fryeburg Academy Varsity Girls tennis team and has been a tennis pro for the New England tennis holidays. He continues to play competitive tennis and hopes to inspire others with his drive and passion for the game. He is a USPTA certified pro who helps run a USTA development program called Advantage Kids Youth Tennis in the Mount Washington Valley