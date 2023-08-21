- US Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023
- Tennis Coach Louise Pleming brings her “RALLY4Ever” Clinic To The Bronx on Saturday
- Winston-Salem Draws and Order of Play for Monday, August 21, 2023
- Ricky’s pick for the Cincinnati final: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic
- Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Cilic, Shapovalov Withdraw from US Open
- Ricky’s pick for the Cincinnati quarterfinal between Djokovic and Fritz
- Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Friday, August 18, 2023
- Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Isner, Johnson Among US Open Men’s Wild Cards
- Venus Williams Leads List of Women’s US Open Wild Cards
- Race for No. 4 seed at U.S. Open–and other spots–is on at Cincinnati Masters
- Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Roger Federer to Be Celebrated at Laver Cup in Vancouver Next Month
Tennis Coach Louise Pleming brings her “RALLY4Ever” Clinic To The Bronx on Saturday
-
- Updated: August 21, 2023
Rally4Ever is coming to the Bronx on Saturday.
Head coach Louise Pleming will lead a Rally4Ever clinic in the Bronx this Saturday, August 26th two days before the start of the US Open.
“Thank you to @tennismnggroup @wta @10sballs_com and The Goldie-Morrison Foundation for all your support and donations to make this program possible,” Founder Louise Pleming posted on Instagram. “Hopefully we reach many of the 2000 youth in this program from the Bronx over the next year.”
Rally4Ever has aided Australia’s homeless, disadvantaged and at-risk communities using tennis to help form relationships, create a positive support network and connect players to mental and physical health aid.
Founder Louise Pleming partnered with Emma Wells Tennis to host a pilot program at Wimbledon Park in July of 2022. The pilot program was held on Monday, July 11th–the day after the Wimbledon men’s final.
Now, the program comes to the Bronx this weekend.
Rally4Ever has conwas a big hit at Wimbledon.