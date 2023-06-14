Ultimate Tennis Showdown Announces Tennis In Los Angeles, California

UTS announce a thrilling tennis event in Los Angeles with Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman opening the eight-man field.

The ground-breaking tennis league UTS is back in July

2023 and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with

celebrated top players such as Australian Nick Kyrgios,

American Taylor Fritz and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman

announced in the first tournament of the year.

IN FRONT OF A FULL CROWD FOR THE FIRST

TIME – TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS THURSDAY

Fans will soon have the opportunity to join the action as

ticket sales for UTS Los Angeles, via axs.com and uts.live

This event will take place in Los Angeles (California,

USA), from July 21-23 in the Dignity Health Sports Park’s

Tennis Stadium. The Los Angeles event will be the fifth

staging of this revolutionary concept which began in

2020 – and the first ever outside Europe.

In 2023, there will be three regular events all around the world, and for the first time, a Grand Final crowning the season champion.

The Los Angeles event winner will qualify for the UTS

Grand Final (December 7-10). The other two regular events

will be held in Europe (September 15-17) and in Asia/Middle

East (December 1-3).

THE FORMAT

The format – shorter, action-packed matches played over 4

quarters of 8 minutes, with less time between points,

unlimited coaching from the sidelines and chats with

commentators at the end of each quarter

MIND THE NICKNAMES!



The fans also love the nicknames attributed to the players,

turning them into characters in a sporting story. Nick Kyrgios

will be ‘King Kyrgios’ while Taylor Fritz and Diego

Schwartzman keep their nicknames from the previous event

back in May 2021: ‘The Hotshot’ and ‘El Peque’ respectively.



The eight men will compete in two round-robin groups,

with the top two in each going through to the Final 4

played on July 23rd. The winner will win the coveted

Zeus trophy.



The first four editions of the UTS, crowning iconic winners

such as ‘The Hammer’ Matteo Berrettini and ‘The Lion’ Alexander Zverev

.

IN FRONT OF A FULL CROWD FOR THE FIRST

TIME – TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS THURSDAY

Fans will soon have the opportunity to join the action as

ticket sales for UTS Los Angeles, via axs.com and uts.live

#tennis #UTS #TENNIS