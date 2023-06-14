- Alcaraz Signs on For Giorgio Armani Classic
- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Share Romance
- Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Roland Garros 2023 Final Draws
- Ruud: Novak Is Not Human
- Djokovic on top in Grand Slam title race after beating Ruud at Roland Garros
- Austin Krajicek Wins Roland Garros Doubles Title, Earns World No. 1 Ranking
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Iga Swiatek Stops Karolina Muchova to Claim Third Roland Garros Crown
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Alcaraz: Tension Caused Cramps
- Djokovic races away from cramping Alcaraz to coast into French Open final
- Ricky’s pick for the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic semifinal on Day 13 at Roland Garros
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 9, 2023
- Swiatek Returns to Roland Garros Final Against Muchova
Ultimate Tennis Showdown Announces Tennis In Los Angeles, California
-
- Updated: June 14, 2023
UTS announce a thrilling tennis event in Los Angeles with Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman opening the eight-man field.
The ground-breaking tennis league UTS is back in July
2023 and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with
celebrated top players such as Australian Nick Kyrgios,
American Taylor Fritz and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman
announced in the first tournament of the year.
IN FRONT OF A FULL CROWD FOR THE FIRST
TIME – TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS THURSDAY
Fans will soon have the opportunity to join the action as
ticket sales for UTS Los Angeles, via axs.com and uts.live
This event will take place in Los Angeles (California,
USA), from July 21-23 in the Dignity Health Sports Park’s
Tennis Stadium. The Los Angeles event will be the fifth
staging of this revolutionary concept which began in
2020 – and the first ever outside Europe.
In 2023, there will be three regular events all around the world, and for the first time, a Grand Final crowning the season champion.
The Los Angeles event winner will qualify for the UTS
Grand Final (December 7-10). The other two regular events
will be held in Europe (September 15-17) and in Asia/Middle
East (December 1-3).
THE FORMAT
The format – shorter, action-packed matches played over 4
quarters of 8 minutes, with less time between points,
unlimited coaching from the sidelines and chats with
commentators at the end of each quarter
MIND THE NICKNAMES!
The fans also love the nicknames attributed to the players,
turning them into characters in a sporting story. Nick Kyrgios
will be ‘King Kyrgios’ while Taylor Fritz and Diego
Schwartzman keep their nicknames from the previous event
back in May 2021: ‘The Hotshot’ and ‘El Peque’ respectively.
The eight men will compete in two round-robin groups,
with the top two in each going through to the Final 4
played on July 23rd. The winner will win the coveted
Zeus trophy.
The first four editions of the UTS, crowning iconic winners
such as ‘The Hammer’ Matteo Berrettini and ‘The Lion’ Alexander Zverev
.
IN FRONT OF A FULL CROWD FOR THE FIRST
TIME – TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS THURSDAY
Fans will soon have the opportunity to join the action as
ticket sales for UTS Los Angeles, via axs.com and uts.live
#tennis #UTS #TENNIS