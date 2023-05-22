Tennis Channel Announces Close to 1,750 Hours of Roland Garros Coverage Planned

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action at Roland Garros. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Tennis Channel will offer live coverage every day of the 15-day Roland Garros from May 28-June 11.

TC touts “between the network, its subscription-service Tennis Channel Plus and its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel T2, fans will have access to close to 1,750 live hours of matches at Roland Garros.”

Tennis Channel coverage across all platforms begins with the tournament’s outset, Sunday, May 28, at 5 a.m. Eastern time.

Hll of Famers Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport and Pam Shriver, as well as long-time analysts Paul Annacone and Chanda Rubin, will be part of TC’s commentary team for the clay-court Grand Slam.

In all, Tennis Channel viewers can expect more than 140 live hours of coverage this year, with another 190-plus hours of encores.

Typically this means 12 live hours from each day’s start of play at 5 a.m. ET to its concluding match, followed by all-night replays leading up to the next morning’s first ball (complete schedule below).

After showing the first round through quarterfinals May 28-June 7, Tennis Channel will air the mixed-doubles final and women’s semifinals on Thursday, June 8.

The men’s semifinals will run Friday, June 9, followed by the Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals on Saturday, June 10.

The women’s doubles final takes place Sunday, June 11.

The network will show same-day encores of the men’s and women’s singles and doubles semifinals on the final weekend again as well. T2 will provide close to 100 hours of live matches that will not be available on Tennis Channel this year, up from 80 hours last year during its first year on air. This will put more hours of French Open competition on U.S. television for free than ever before.

Thirteen days of live coverage are planned from May 28-June 9, beginning most days at 5 a.m. ET. From May 28-June 2 T2 will be live from 5 a.m.-2 p.m. ET, and then again June 3-5 from 5 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.

Live matches June 6-7 take place from 5 a.m.-1 p.m. and June 8 from 6 a.m.-10 a.m. On June 9 T2 will be live from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. T2 (and Tennis Channel) will become available on YouTube TV on June 1, day five of Roland Garros.

Tennis Channel’s Live 2023 French Open Coverage

Date Time (ET) Event

Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. First Round

Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round

Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. First Round

Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Second Round

Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Second Round

Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Third Round

Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Third Round

Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Round of 16

Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Round of 16

Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m.;

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m.;

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mixed-Doubles Final; Women’s Semifinals

Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Semifinals

Saturday, June 10 5 a.m.-9 a.m. Juniors Girls’ and Boys’ Finals

Sunday, June 11 5:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Women’s Doubles Final

Tennis channel will show same-day encores of the men’s and women’s singles and doubles finals again in 2023 (all times ET):

Saturday, June 10 – 2 p.m.: women’s singles final, men’s doubles final (and again at 6 p.m.)

Sunday, June 11 – 2 p.m.: men’s singles final; 6 p.m.: men’s singles final, women’s doubles final