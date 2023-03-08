Alcaraz says he has recovered from injury, ready to go for Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz confirmed at his pre-tournament press conference that he is good to go for the BNP Paribas Open.

Alcaraz has been plagued by leg issues pretty much ever since winning the 2022 U.S. Open, as he missed both the Nitto ATP Finals last fall and the 2023 Australian Open. The 19-year-old returned on the Golden Swing and reached back-to-back finals in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, facing Cameron Norrie in both. Alcaraz triumphed in Buenos Aires but physical problems once again popped up in the Rio title match and he lost to Norrie in a three-set thriller.

The current world No. 2 then skipped Acapulco to rest and get ready for an important month of March in Indian Wells and Miami. He reached the semifinals in the desert last year before lifting the trophy in Miami. Alcaraz now hopes for another successful run during the Sunshine Double.

“I’m really good right now,” the Spaniard said on Wednesday when asked to talk about his recovery. “Today was the first practice that I played with some (other) players, some points. I feel great. I took some days off, which was really, really good for me. Now I’m ready.

“You have to be patient. I’m a lucky player that I have a really good team behind me; a really good physio, as well. We know how to recover from injury really well.

“I have a lot of confidence right now in myself. I think I’m playing well. On a hard court I think I’m a really good tennis player. I’m not considering myself the favorite to win the tournament because [it’s been a long time] since I played on a hard court, and of course there are a lot of great players in this draw with chances to win the tournament. But I will say I have my chances.”

If Alcaraz wins the Indian Wells title, he will regain the No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic.

“It’s a really good goal for me, winning the tournament and becoming No. 1 again,” Alcaraz assured. “I’m gonna go for it.”



