United Cup Draws and Schedule for Monday, January 2, 2023

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz will take on Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev on Monday in Sydney. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)







United Cup

Brisbane-Perth-Sydney, Australia

December 29, 2022-January 8, 2023

Prize Money: $14,750,000





Inaugural United Cup Launches Down Under

The United Cup is an 18-team, mixed-team competition. The 11-day tournament begins on December 29 and will be played across three cities, Sydney (Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre), Brisbane (Queensland Tennis Centre) and Perth (RAC Arena).

Teams in Sydney and Brisbane will play on outdoor hard courts. Perth will feature an indoor hard court. All three venues will use the Dunlop Australian Open balls.

The group stage will be played from December 29 to January 3. Each city will host two groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format. Played over two days, ties will be comprised of two ATP and two WTA singles matches between the No.1-ranked players and No.2-ranked players and one mixed doubles match. If the tie is locked at 2-2 after singles, the mixed doubles match will decide the winner.

The winner of each of the two groups will advance to the City Final on Wednesday, January 4 to determine which team will advance to the United Cup Final Four. The fourth team will be the City Final runner-up with the best record from its three matches.

The Final Four will have a travel day on Thursday, January 5. The semifinals will be played across two days on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 in Sydney.

