Tennis Channel to Celebrate Careers of Roger Federer and Serena Williams on Saturday, December 10th

Tennis Channel will pay tribute to Roger Federer and Serena Williams on Saturday, December 10th. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Tennis Channel will review the careers and impact of all-time greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Honoring Legends: Roger & Serena will look at the many achievements of the unparalleled stars, who put away their racquets this year after decades of rewriting the sport’s record books. The hourlong conversation will be held by people who know Williams and Federer well.

Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) is a former Australian Open champion, was one of Williams’ fiercest competitors on the court and remains one of her best friends. She will be joined by Hall of Famer Andy Roddick (@andyroddick), one of Federer’s great rivals at the top of the rankings and in the final rounds of tournaments during their playing days. Former player and coach Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) will bring a unique perspective to the discussion. As someone who coached Federer to the 2012 Wimbledon title, he understands how the legendary player dealt with pressure and prepared for matches, as well as the star’s devotion to the sport itself and the tennis community.



Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Reporter and author Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) will outline parallels between Williams and Federer throughout their careers, both on and of the court. He will also look ahead at what comes next for both players in their lives after tennis. Reporter and former player Prakash Amritraj (@PrakashAmritraj) has spent the past five years circling the globe for Tennis Channel.

He will share stories of his encounters and interviews with Williams and Federer as well. Current player and Tennis Channel contributor Taylor Townsend (@TalorTownsend) will join the program to discuss Williams’ effect on her own career. Longtime network announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) will host Honoring Legends: Roger & Serena.