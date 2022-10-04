Iga Swiatek Out of King Cup, Slams Schedule

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is out of next month’s Billie Jean King Cup. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER

Iga Swiatek is saddened and frustrated by the pro circuit schedule.

World No. 1 Swiatek slammed governing bodies for creating a mission impossible with the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow immediately following the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

The WTA Finals are set for Fort Worth, Texas October 31st-November 7th. The Billie Jean King Cup finals are set for November 8-13th in Glasgow.

So Swiatek, who hopes to go deep in Forth Worth, announced she’s been forced to pull out of Glasgow because she doesn’t have adequate rest and recovery time to travel and represent Poland in the King Cup.

Swiatek said the decision makes her sad, but she’s frustrated tennis’ governing bodies couldn’t cooperate on a common sense schedule that doesn’t put players’ health at risk.

“It makes me sad. I’m very sorry, because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best,” Swiatek said in an Instagram post.

“Playing in Poland this was an honor and I hoped to do this again at the end of the season.

“I’m disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone.

“The situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury.”