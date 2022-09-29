Don't Miss
Andy Murray joined Mom Judy Murray at Battle of Brits community tennis session in Glasgow
- Updated: September 29, 2022
The Murray family brought tennis buzz back to Glasgow.
Two-time Olympic gold-medal champion Andy Murray joined mom Judy Murray giving a clinic at the Rutherglen Tennis Club in Glasgow.
The clinic was part of Judy Murray’s Battle of the Brits in the Community program, supported by Brodies LLP. Judy Murray heads up Battle of the Brits in the Community, supported by Brodies LLP, to give free tennis sessions across Scotland.
|And Murray’s next appearance in front of a Scottish crowd will be at Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England in Aberdeen December 21-22nd. Tickets are on sale here.
