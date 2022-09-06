A great day at the US Open Tennis for Frances Tiafoe: Beats Rafael Nadal, gets congratulated by LeBron James

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain at the US Open. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

By Ricky Dimon

It was a day that Frances Tiafoe will remember forever.

Playing in front of the home crowd in the biggest stadium in tennis, the 24-year-old American stunned Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the U.S. Open. It marked Tiafoe’s first-ever win over any member of the Big 3 and sent him through to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career.

“I felt like the world stopped,” the world No. 26 said of his reaction when he clinched victory. “I couldn’t hear anything for a minute. Even shaking his hand, I don’t even know what I said to him. It was such a blur. I was already tearing (up). I could barely see him and my team. Everyone was up. It was just wild. My heart is going a thousand miles an hour. I was so excited. I was like, ‘Let me sit down.’

“Yeah, I’ve never felt something like that in my life, honestly.”

The day kept getting better and better for Tiafoe, too.

A huge NBA fan, Tiafoe had Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal in his player box (Tiafoe is from just outside Washington, D.C.). Beal wasn’t the only NBA player watching Monday’s fourth-round showdown. The most famous player of all was also tuning in–albeit from the television as opposed to in Arthur Ashe Stadium.