US Open Fan Week Returns Starting Tuesday, August 23rd

Fans watch Serena Williams practice during US Open Fan Week. Photo credit: US Open/USTA

Fan week is back in Flushing Meadows!

The best value in Grand Slam tennis resumes with the return of US Open Fan Week starting on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fan week returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free weeklong tennis and entertainment celebration will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the US Open, Tuesday, August 23, to Sunday, August 28.

During US Open Fan Week attendees can experience the sights and sounds of the US Open at no cost. This includes the opportunity to see world-class tennis as players compete in the US Open Qualifying Tournament to secure a spot in the US Open Main Draw.

Last year, Emma Raducanu started her journey to the US Open Women’s Singles Champion during the Qualifying Tournament. In addition, tennis enthusiasts will be able to watch the best players in the world, from just steps away, practice in the lead-up to the final Grand Slam event of the year – a fan experience unique to the US Open.

Roger Federer answers questions during Fan Week. Photo credit: US Open/USTA

Included in US Open Fan Week will be:

The 2022 US Open Main Draw will take place August 29 to September 11.