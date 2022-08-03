Los Cabos Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

Brandon Nakashima of the USA in action at the Los Cabos Open. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes







Abierto de Tenis Mifel

Los Cabos, Mexico

August 1st-6th, 2022

Surface: Hard Court

Prize money: $822,110

Mexico’s Summer Showcase Marks Medvedev’s Return

The Mifel Tennis Open is one of the most important tennis events in Latin America in the ATP 250 category, which takes place in the spectacular city of Los Cabos. Inaugurated in 2016, Los Cabos has welcomed Top 20 stars including Ivo Karlovic in 2016, Sam Querrey in 2017, Fabio Fognini in 2018, Diego Schwartzman in 2019 and Cameron Norrie in the 2021 edition. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev headlines the field that features Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie. In its sixth edition, the tournament will unveil its new venue Cabo Sports Complex, which will have a stadium with capacity for 3,500 fans and a Grandstand for 1,200 fans, as well as a large shopping area.

