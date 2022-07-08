- Tennis News: Nick Kyrgios relishes spot in first Grand Slam final following Nadal’s Wimbledon withdrawal
- Rally4Ever to Launch Pilot Program at Wimbledon Park with Emma Wells Tennis
- Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Wimbledon Sending Nick Kyrgios into Final
- Djokovic not dominant so far at Wimbledon, but can anyone stop him from four in a row?
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Friday, July 8th, 2022
- Ons Jabeur Makes History as First African Woman to Reach Wimbledon Final
- Simona Halep Surges Into 9th Major Semifinal at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Thursday, July 7th, 2022
- Ricky’s tennis picks for Day 10 at Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Fritz and Kyrgios vs. Garin
- Nick Kyrgios Charged with Assaulting Former Girlfriend
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 6th, 2022
- Ricky’s tennis picks for Day 9 at Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Sinner and Norrie vs. Goffin
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, July 5th, 2022
- Roger Federer Returns to Centre Court for Classic Wimbledon Centenary Celebration
- Swiatek loses, Nadal scolds Sonego, and Kyrgios-Tsitsipas was a circus – it all happened at Wimbledon on Saturday
Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Saturday, July 9th, 2022
- Updated: July 8, 2022
The Championships Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 27th-July 10th, 2022
Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays four a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. Continuing his quest forthe calendar Grand Slam, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal is bidding for his first Wimbledon title since 2010. Reigning ladies’ champion Ashleigh Barty retired and will not defend her title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 35-match winning streak into The Championships. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has accepted a wild card and will play her first singles match since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon opener.
