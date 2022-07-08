Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Saturday, July 9th, 2022

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final on Saturday. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)







The Championships Wimbledon

London, United Kingdom

June 27th-July 10th, 2022

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays four a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. Continuing his quest forthe calendar Grand Slam, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal is bidding for his first Wimbledon title since 2010. Reigning ladies’ champion Ashleigh Barty retired and will not defend her title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 35-match winning streak into The Championships. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has accepted a wild card and will play her first singles match since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon opener.

