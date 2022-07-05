10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

Rafael Nadal of Spain takes on Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

The Championships Wimbledon
London, United Kingdom
June 27th-July 10th, 2022

Wimbledon Offers Historic Opportunity
Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic plays four a fourth consecutive crown at The Championships. Continuing his quest forthe calendar Grand Slam, 22-time Grand Slam king Rafael Nadal is bidding for his first Wimbledon title since 2010. Reigning ladies’ champion Ashleigh Barty retired and will not defend her title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek rides a 35-match winning streak into The Championships. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has accepted a wild card and will play her first singles match since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon opener.

The Championships Wimbledon

Gentlemen’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Doubles Draw: Click Here

Mixed Doubles Draw: Click Here

Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Boys’ Singles Draw: Click Here

Girls’ Singles Draw: Click Here

Boys’ Doubles Draw: Click Here

Girls’ Doubles Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Wednesday, July 6th: Click Here