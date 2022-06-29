Don't Miss
- SOLINCO® | TENNIS PERFORMANCE ENGINEERED EQUIPMENT |
- Caroline Garcia Sweeps US Open Champion Emma Raducanu Out of Wimbledon
- 10sBalls | Rickys picks For Wimbledon Day 4 Rafa Nadal plays Berankis and Sock plays Maxime Cressy
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Thursday, June 30th, 2022
- Rafa Nadal battles through first-round match at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime joins exodus of seeds
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022
- Ricky’s tennis picks for Day 3 at Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Kokkinakis and Isner v. Murray
- Matteo Berrettini Out Of Wimbledon with Coronavirus
- Wimbledon 2022 Gets Underway – Alcaraz wins in five sets, Hurkacz goes down in five
- Roaring: Davidovich Fokina Upsets Hurkacz In Historic Wimbledon Win
- 10sBalls.com – Ricky’s picks for Day 2 at Wimbledon, both Nadal and Auger-Aliassime in actio
- Tennis News • Fritz, Tsitsipas win titles in third-set tiebreakers and head to Wimbledon with momentum
- Wimbledon Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 27th, 2022
- 10sBalls News • Ricky’s picks for Wimbledon Day 1: Hurkacz vs. Davidovich Fokina and Bublik vs. Fucsovics
- Eastbourne International ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, June 25th, 2022
SOLINCO® | TENNIS PERFORMANCE ENGINEERED EQUIPMENT |
-
- Updated: June 29, 2022
Where Power and Precision Meet: Introducing the Blackout & Whiteout
BLACKOUT AND WHITEOUT
|The Blackout and Whiteout are designed to maximize player performance at every level. While the Blackout gives you explosive power and unparalleled spin, the Whiteout is engineered for precision, control, and comfOrt. Find out more:
|BLACKOUT CLICK HERE .
|. WHITEOUT CLICK HERE
“SOLINCO ENTERS RACKET MARKET BACKED BY TENNIS STRING SUCCESS”
|An in-depth feature covering the design and engineering behind our latest racquets.
READ IT ON FORBES – CLICK HERE
OUR MISSION
|SOLINCO
LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA . U.S.A
|QUICK LINKS
|EQUIPMENT
|HOME
|STRINGS
|EQUIPMENT
|RACQUETS
|TEAM SOLINCO
|BAGS
|NEWS
|GRIPS
|CONTACT US
|ACCESSORIES
|JOIN TEAM SOLINCO.