- Kim Clijsters Academy Closing July 1st
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Friday, May 6th
- Nike Unveils Spectacular Serena Williams Building at Nike HQ
- Rafa Nadal makes comeback at Madrid Masters tennis • faces Kecmanovic in first match
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 4th
- Carlos Alcaraz Shares His One Birthday Wish in Madrid
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 3rd
- Ricky’s Tennis • full tournament preview and picks for this week’s Madrid Masters 1000
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, May 1st
- Mutua Madrid Open draw: Djokovic, Nadal, and Alcaraz all in top half
- Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, April 30th
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 30th
- Mutua Madrid Open WTA results and schedule • Anisimova beats defending champion Sabalenka
- Carlos Alcaraz: No Limits on Ranking Rise
- Emma Raducanu Splits with Coach Torben Beltz
Kim Clijsters Academy Closing July 1st
-
- Updated: May 5, 2022
Belgian tennis will see the end of an era this summer.
The Kim Clijsters Academy will close its doors on July 1st, Hall of Famer Clijsters announced on social media.
“Kim had the dream about eight years ago to build an international training school in Bree in a cozy club context, but among other things due to corona and her move to the US, we have to save that dream now anyway,” says Ruben Clijsters. “We have decided to discontinue the activities after a thorough financial review .
“It’s a hard sink for the whole team, and certainly Kim too, but we’ve thought about this for a long time and this is the only option. ”
Here’s the complete statement from the Academy:
Here’s Kim Clijsters statement on the closing: