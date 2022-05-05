Kim Clijsters Academy Closing July 1st

Belgian tennis will see the end of an era this summer.

The Kim Clijsters Academy will close its doors on July 1st, Hall of Famer Clijsters announced on social media.

“Kim had the dream about eight years ago to build an international training school in Bree in a cozy club context, but among other things due to corona and her move to the US, we have to save that dream now anyway,” says Ruben Clijsters. “We have decided to discontinue the activities after a thorough financial review .

“It’s a hard sink for the whole team, and certainly Kim too, but we’ve thought about this for a long time and this is the only option. ”

Here’s the complete statement from the Academy:

Here’s Kim Clijsters statement on the closing: