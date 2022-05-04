Nike Unveils Spectacular Serena Williams Building at Nike HQ

Nike ‘s new flagship structure at its Oregon campus sends a clear message to the world, and one that stays firmly in line with its mission statement above. Interestingly, they did not choose MJ, LBJ, Kobe, Tiger, Roger, or Rafa as inspiration for this building, they chose Serena.



Regardless of how you feel about it, this writer supposes the aforementioned names are already serving as inspirations in the field of male sports mainly, and this likely influenced Nike’s strategic planning from the beginning. Given how many sports and athletes there are around the world, this building serves as a beacon for tennis and will bring further attention to our global sport.



This building represents even more momentum for Serena coming off a very successful movie (King Richard) and further catapults her fame and stardom to new heights (literally). The tennis world awaits her return to the court however, and hopefully she can attain Slam #24 so that Nike will have to renovate its new structure and add another glass column to the existing 23 that are already installed. Hopefully an adept poet or witty meme account will expertly and fully describe the poetic nature of Serena breaking through the establishment and creating groundbreaking changes in the world.



Editor’s note • This story was written by Thomas Shubert of Honolulu • we were present when Bud Collins called Shubert the best tennis writer of the this generation. They could sit and talk for hours. If you visit the Hawaiian Islands this is where he is:



