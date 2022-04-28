Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Zach Svajda • Tennis | 10sBalls

Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories.



“At age 15, I won a wild card tournament and earned a spot in a futures event. I drew the number one seed in the first round. I did not know what to expect and just wanted to see what would happen. I won in straight sets and got my first ATP point. This moment changed everything and my coach saw I could hang with highly ranked professional players. This match was a big step forward and gave me confidence. I never thought about going to college because I always wanted to play on tour. In 2018, I started thinking about turning professional.⁣

The next year, I won the USTA Boys National Tournament and earned a wild card into the 2019 US Open. I did not know what to expect and just wanted to win a few games for myself and the crowd. I thought, “Hopefully, I don’t get destroyed.” I went up two sets to love in the first round. The atmosphere was amazing. I thought, “Wow, I can hang with these guys.” Then I cramped. I was not physically present in the third set but I finished the match and lost in five sets. I told myself this match was a sneak peak of playing in the US Open. This is what it felt like to make it to the big leagues. This feeling motivated me even more because I wanted to return to the largest arena.⁣

“Growing up, I played tennis and baseball. I was better at baseball and was not sure which sport to choose. In baseball, you can play really badly and still win. I told myself I liked tennis better because it was an individual sport and I had it all to myself. I transitioned to homeschooling in fourth grade. Tennis is a lonely sport and I did not have many friends. I worried I was putting too much emphasis on tennis. These thoughts creeped into my head but I told myself, “This is what I want to do, to try to become the best player ever.” I held this in my mind and stuck to it.⁣

I do not think I would be where I am without my parents. I try to surround myself with a good team. My parents are my support system and help me with decisions. They never force me to do anything and support whatever I say. I try not to think about the idea of letting people down. A whole lot of pressure is tough on me so I try to play for only myself on court.” @zachsva2002