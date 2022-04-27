﻿Roger Federer announces intention to play Swiss Indoors Basel this fall following Laver Cup

Roger Federer intends to play Laver Cup and Basel this fall. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

By Ricky Dimon

Roger Federer isn’t done yet.



Having already announced his intention to play the 2022 Laver Cup, Federer also confirmed on Tuesday that will make a return trip to the Swiss Indoors Basel later in the fall.



“Looking forward to playing back home,” the 40-year-old Swiss wrote on his Instagram story.



He also retweeted a Twitter post made by Tennis TV that said, “COMING HOME. @rogerfederer has announced he will return to tournament tennis in Basel in October!”



Federer has not played since Wimbledon last summer, when he made a run to the quarterfinals (lost to Hubert Hurkacz) despite being less than 100 percent physically. A recurring knee issue has sidelined the 20-time Grand Slam champion ever since and he is not expected to make his comeback prior to the Laver Cup (September 23-25 at the O2 Arena in London). In early February it was announced that both Federer and Nadal would be part of the Team Europe lineup in London and it is speculated that they will pair up in doubles for the second time.

Basel has been one of the most successful events in Federer’s illustrious career. He has won it 10 times and has finished runner-up on five other occasions–including twice to Juan Martin Del Potro. Federer is an unbelievable 75-9 lifetime at the ATP 500 tournament.



As of now it is unclear if the Basel appearance will be a farewell or the start of a larger comeback.



It was quite a newsworthy day for the Big 3, even though none was in action on the tennis court–and won’t be until next week. Nadal assured that he is good to go for the upcoming Mutua Madrid Open, while Wimbledon confirmed that Novak Djokovic will be able to play this summer despite being unvaccinated.

