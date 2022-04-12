- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 13th
- Kim Clijsters Retires Again
- 10sBalls | Tennis Balls shares Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Monte-Carlo, including Djokovic’s return to tennis
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, April 12th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters: Djokovic returns, Alcaraz back in action
- Gael Monfils Steps Out of Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Monday, April 11th
- David Goffin Rallies to Sixth Career Title in Marrakech
- Belinda Bencic Charges Into First Clay-Court Final in Charleston
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, April 10th
- Bencic Beats Badosa, Into Charleston Semifinals
- Tsonga Tennis retirement At Roland Garros this spring, Monte-Carlo next on his schedule
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston – draws – order of Play – Fritz, Tiafoe both Win
- Billie Jean King to Attend USA and Ukraine in Asheville Tennis •She is Donating $50,000 to Ukraine Relief
- Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 13th
-
- Updated: April 12, 2022
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
April 10-April 17th, 2022
€5,415,410
Masters Gem on the Mediterranean
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favourite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws
Results for Tuesday, April 12
(ESP) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Defeats
(1) (SRB) Novak Djokovic 63 675 61
(10) (USA) Taylor Fritz Defeats
(WC) (MON) Lucas Catarina 676 765 64
(16) (ITA) Lorenzo Sonego Defeats
(BLR) Ilya Ivashka 63 63
(SRB) Laslo Djere Defeats
(LL) (USA) Maxime Cressy 64 677 62
(GBR) Daniel Evans Defeats
(LL) (FRA) Benjamin Bonzi 60 764
(WC) (BEL) David Goffin Defeats
(Q) (CZE) Jiri Lehecka 64 63
(ESP) Pedro Martinez Defeats
(FRA) Ugo Humbert 64 765
(ITA) Lorenzo Musetti Defeats
(FRA) Benoit Paire 62 674 62
(Q) (DEN) Holger Rune Defeats
(RUS) Aslan Karatsev 761 46 63
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Wednesday, April 13th: Click Here