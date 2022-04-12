Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 13th

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faces Sebastian Korda of the USA in a Monte-Carlo rematch of the Next Gen ATP Finals. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI







Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Monte-Carlo Country Club

Monte-Carlo, Monaco

April 10-April 17th, 2022

€5,415,410



Masters Gem on the Mediterranean

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favourite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws

Results for Tuesday, April 12

(ESP) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Defeats

(1) (SRB) Novak Djokovic 63 675 61



(10) (USA) Taylor Fritz Defeats

(WC) (MON) Lucas Catarina 676 765 64



(16) (ITA) Lorenzo Sonego Defeats

(BLR) Ilya Ivashka 63 63



(SRB) Laslo Djere Defeats

(LL) (USA) Maxime Cressy 64 677 62



(GBR) Daniel Evans Defeats

(LL) (FRA) Benjamin Bonzi 60 764



(WC) (BEL) David Goffin Defeats

(Q) (CZE) Jiri Lehecka 64 63



(ESP) Pedro Martinez Defeats

(FRA) Ugo Humbert 64 765

(ITA) Lorenzo Musetti Defeats

(FRA) Benoit Paire 62 674 62



(Q) (DEN) Holger Rune Defeats

(RUS) Aslan Karatsev 761 46 63



