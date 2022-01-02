Global Chick Shares Tennis Tidbits • Nick Krygios, ATP Cup, Serena And More

Nick Kyrgios has a new girlfriend. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Aussie update from the ATP Cup in Sydney is that James Duckworth has withdrawn from his first match. Ducks was up against Jannik Sinner tonight but will now be replaced by Max Purcell. Get well soon Ducks!

Serena Williams’ Miami home was featured in Architectural Digest. Serena collaborated with her sister Venus, who owns an interior design company. The home has a dedicated trophy room but no tennis court. Williams said she wanted to separate home from work.

Australian Open still have men’s final tickets available to purchase. It will be interesting to see what the crowd numbers will look like.

Lots of warnings and beaches closed due to the tropical cyclone Seth.

Casper Ruud received his Arrival date sixth COVID test – it is negative.

King Kyrgios was being chauffeured around today by his new, or old friend, who is a girl.

Let’s play with the following scenario – Can we try to put the top seeds, women and men out on court 19, if it still exists for one match at Australian Open to see how they cope? It would be good if it was in the middle of the day as well, near the tram lines, with no shade at all, and no roof with air con. And don’t get me started on the line calling system, they should have it on all the courts. I would predict Rafa would be one of the very few coping with the situation.•Make tennis fair. •Thoughts?