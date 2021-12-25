Christmas Presents Come in All Forms • Some Came Early • Ask Judy Murray, Louise Pleming, Andy Murray, Nick Krygios

Judy Murray, British tennis coach from Scotland and mother of professional tennis players Jamie and Andy Murray.

Merry Christmas 🎄!

Gifts come in all forms and not all come with wrapping and bows 🎁.

• Let’s start with the SHERO from Scotland • Judy Murray. She finally after more than a decade got her dream of a tennis and golf center to be built in their hometown of Dunblane • also we think there’s talk of a Sir Andy Murray Museum. As well there should be a Murray Family Museum. Coach grandma Shirley? Judy, Jamie, Andy … big congratulations on such achievements!

• Louise Pleming is located in Sydney, Australia. Lou recently won a Newcombe Medal award. The category was “Spirit of Tennis.” Louise was an awesome player, a great coach, a super broadcaster and now this. She has started a community movement to get everyone playing tennis or moving their bodies via stretching or yoga. She’s reaching out to homeless people and to people with issues of mental health. She named it “Rally4Ever“ (check her out on social media and website). We couldn’t be more proud of our dear friend. We had already awarded her the Gussy Moran Humanitarian award a few years back. We also honored Judy Murray years ago as Coach of the Year. We love both those dynamic ladies.

• Next up is Sir Andy. He got a wildcard into the Australian Open 2022.

• Next up is Nick Krygios who also received a wildcard this summer in Melbourne…

So they all got early Christmas Gifts.

• Will Bernie get coal or magic in his stocking. Time will tell.

• We hope that Bernie’s wishes come true. He says he really wants to put in his best effort ?? Again, time will tell. We hope so. I hope he knows Santa’s been watching him.

• Emma Raducanu. The gifts kept coming. A membership into the All England Club. That’s usually awarded to a winner of Wimbledon. And the most recent • a global brand ambassador for British Airways.

🎾We wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas 🎄