5 Reasons for the Season • Wimbledon Tennis Finalist • Mal Washington Foundation
- Updated: December 24, 2021
The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation is celebrating the holiday season with gratitude for the givers in the tennis community.
“Thanks to supporters like you, we are able to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of young people annually,” MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation said in a statement. “You help us to provide many different paths of success by helping us improve access to academic assistance, proving vital services to families, and helping a new generation to become successful leaders and members of our community.”
To donate, please visit MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation.
