Summer Tennis Schedule From Oz • Leading up to Australian Open 2022

Australia’s Summer of Tennis, with a record 17 tournaments across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, will feature the world’s best players as they prepare for Australian Open 2022.

Below is information on events around Australia.

Australian Summer of Tennis event information

Date Tournament Media contact Info WTA / ATP tournaments 1-9 Jan ATP Cup Harriet Rendle hrendle@tennis.com.au Sydney 2-9 Jan Adelaide International 1 Breanna Hassam bhassam@tennis.com.au WTA 500 and ATP 250 3-9 Jan Melbourne Summer Set Victoria Bush vbush@tennis.com.au 2 x WTA 250 and 1 x ATP 250 9-15 Jan Sydney Tennis Classic Michelle Clyne Michelle.Clyne@tennis.com.au WTA 500 and ATP 250 9-15 Jan Adelaide International 2 Breanna Hassam bhassam@tennis.com.au WTA 250 and ATP 250 ITF Wheelchair, ATP Challenger and ITF Women 2-9 Jan Bendigo International Ash Ryan ash.ryan@tennis.com.au Challenger 80 and ITF W60 2-9 Jan Traralgon International Sean O’Kane sokane@tennis.com.au Challenger 80 and ITF W60 8-12 Jan Victorian Wheelchair Open Victoria Bush vbush@tennis.com.au 15-19 Jan Melbourne Wheelchair Open Victoria Bush vbush@tennis.com.au AUSTRALIAN OPEN 17-30 Jan Main draw 10-14 Jan Qualifying 23-27 Jan Wheelchair 22-29 Jan Juniors

Tournament draw and media days

Event Draw date Media day/s Ticket information Social # ATP Cup Here 30-31 Dec https://www.atpcup.com #ATPCup Adelaide International 1 2 Jan 2-3 Jan https://adelaideinternational.com.au/ #AdelaideTennis Melbourne Summer Set 2 Jan 3 Jan Ausopen.com/summer-set #MelbourneTennis Sydney Tennis Classic 8 Jan 9 Jan australiansummeroftennis.com/Sydney #SydneyTennis Adelaide International 2 9 Jan 9-10 Jan https://adelaideinternational.com.au/ #AdelaideTennis Australian Open 13 Jan 15-16 Jan Ausopen.com/tickets #AusOpen

