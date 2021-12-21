- Another December To Remember, Gossip, Facts, Hearsay • Oh And RAFA Nadal Got Covid • From 10sBalls
- Updated: December 21, 2021
• Guess we start with the BIG news. Rafa picked up Covid. At this point, we find it doubtful he will play in Australia. We had heard the foot was still healing. So sadly it may be the best that he rest more for his 2022 season.
• The Korda family had a great time this past weekend. You had the world’s number one golfer @nellykorda playing with her dad Peter. And at some point tennis future superstar @SebastianKorda “Sebi” as a caddy. The family all took photos with the “Miracle Man” Tiger Woods. How can you be a Tiger and a GOAT at the same time??
• Sara and Erin Foster. Those beautiful And talented and hardworking Foster sisters branded some great jeans and sweatshirts. Then a whole line of clothes. They’ve just opened a brick and mortar store in Beverly Hills, California. They are called “Favorite Daughter”. Sara is the wife of BNP tourney director and former ATP number 2 Tommy Haas, And Erin is married to the love of her life … Sadly she just tested Covid positive. Their clothes are really nice. The designs. The fabrics.
• Have you noticed the players always now say. “I have to talk to my team “ they all picked that up from Roger Federer. RF actually named his agency team8. (teammate) It took a while to figure that out. Thanks Chris Clarey. Read that in your book?
• Emma Raducanu was awarded the BBC personality of the year award. She is in Abu Dhabi in quarantine. So she accepted it virtually? That could be gossip. Not fact gotta check on her whereabouts…
• Fernando Verdasco has been working his ass off daily in Miami for weeks. We know Garry had something to do with this training block.
• Australian number 48 in the world. Maybe 49. The awesome James Duckworth Has some sleeves looking for patches. He is a walking billboard. Between the ATP cup and other warm ups and the Australian Open, he should have some great TV time. Product placement. Patches on sleeves? Walking, playing Billboard. For Rent. Contact us @10sBalls…
till next time. (Lovey J.)… clearly with today now about to start winter and the Cold Full MOON last night there’s still more coming.
Benito, take good care of Rafa.