Delray Beach Tennis – US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez, Bryan Bros. Among Four Sets of Siblings Playing Opening Weekend • Sponsored by VITACOST.com

The Jensen Brothers played the ATP Tour event eight times, making the final in 1997 after going on a semifinal run in 1996. Following their 1993 French Open doubles title, Luke and Murphy finished the season as the No. 5 doubles duo on the ATP Tour. Luke, who is older than Murphy by two years, won an additional six titles with four other partners during his career.



James Blake is making his fourth appearance on the ATP Champions Tour in Delray Beach and first with brother Thomas. James, who finished as a two-time singles finalist in Delray Beach, is one of nine players in tournament history to play the event with a top 10 ranking when he was No. 6 in 2007. Thomas, James’ older brother by three years, is a former Harvard All-American that made two US Open doubles appearances in 1999 and 2002. The Blakes won their first event as a doubles duo at Winnetka in 1999 on the ATP Challenger Tour.



Tommy Haas held a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world and captured 15 titles on the ATP Tour. He is also a three-time Australian Open semifinalist and a three-time US Open quarterfinalist. Claiming the singles title in Delray Beach in 2006 in his tournament debut, Haas currently holds the fifth-most appearances in tournament history with nine.



Jan -Michael Gambill, a seven-time veteran of the ATP 250 event, is making his second appearance on the ATP Champions Tour in Delray Beach. Winning the singles titles in 2001 and 2003 in the ATP 250 event, Gambill became the tournament’s second two-time champion. In addition to his singles title in 2001, he partnered with Tennis Hall of Famer Andy Roddick to win the doubles title in the same year. That allowed Gambill to become the second player in tournament history to win the singles and doubles title in the same season.



A four-time veteran of both the ATP Champions and ATP 250 event in Delray Beach, Levine won five career Challenger titles in eight finals. Levine also reached a career-high ranking of No. 69 in 2012. Before turning pro, Levine put together a 24-1 freshman record during an All-American season in 2006-07 at the University of Florida, awarded the National Rookie of the Year in the process. Levine currently serves as the tennis director at Boca Bridges. Jenkins, who is making his first appearance on the ATP Champions Tour, became the first African American to win the Boys’ 18 USTA National Hard Court singles championship in 2004. He made his lone appearance in Delray Beach in 2007 and made coaching stints at Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Washington and Kennesaw State after his playing days. He is currently a tennis professional at The Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach.



The opening weekend schedule is as follows:



Friday, Feb. 116 p.m.: Tommy Haas vs. Jan-Michael Gambill8 p.m.: Bryan Brothers vs. Blake Brothers

Saturday, Feb. 1210 a.m.: ATP 250 QualifyingFollowed by: ATP 250 QualifyingNot Before 1:30 p.m.: Bryan Brothers vs. Jesse Levine/Scovillle JenkinsFollowed by: ATP 250 QualifyingNight Session6 p.m.: Jensen Brothers vs. Jesse Levine/Jan-Michael Gambill8 p.m.: Tommy Haas vs. James Blake

Sunday, Feb. 1311 a.m.: ATP 250 QualifyingNot Before 12:30 p.m.: Tommy Haas/Jan-Michael Gambill vs. Jensen Brothers2:30 p.m.: Bob Bryan/Leylah Fernandez vs. Mike Bryan/Bianca Fernandez



