- 10sBalls / TennisBalls Gossip, Rumors, and Facts • it’s a December to Remember
- Manolo Santana • Spanish Tennis Legend Passes Away
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Kaja Juvan • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal headline Melbourne Summer Tourneys • Entry List Here
- 2022 ATP Tennis Awards Nominations and Ricky’s Picks for the Winners
- Novak Djokovic on 2022 Australian Open Entry List, Roger Federer and Serena Williams out
- USTA CEO Michael Dowse to Step Down in March
- Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open
- Belinda Bencic Becomes First Swiss to Win Heart Award
- 2022 Tennis 🎾 Gael Monfils • Felix Auger-Aliassime Return To ROTTERDAM • Happy Birthday Richard Krajicek
- Player of the Year Ash Barty Leads WTA Award Winners
- Groups Announced For 2022 ATP Cup, Field Features 18 Top 20 Players
- Canadian Tennis Star Bianca Andreescu Shares Her Reason’s For Not Playing The Australian Open 2022
- Rublev, Medvedev Lead Russia to Davis Cup Tennis Title with Singles Wins over Croatia
- Davis Cup 2021 World Championship Trophy Photos – Russia defeats Croatia in the Final
10sBalls / TennisBalls Gossip, Rumors, and Facts • it’s a December to Remember
-
- Updated: December 11, 2021
• What’s Up down under? Craig Tiley is an amazing man. He is an excellent tourney director and truly works his ass off for the Australian Open. Besides that, he is a really nice man. Some might even call him a visionary.
• Looks like Novak either had the Vax already or won’t play. Time will tell… For now, we still call him Novax .
• Andy Murray has switched coaches. Bye bye to Jamie Delgado and hello to Jan de Witt , we wish them all well.
• Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek also changed coaches.
• Emma Raducanu also changed out coaches. She is also the newest brand Ambassador for Evian water. Nice fit.
• We see Naomi Osaka working very hard with Yutaka Nakamura they are training at The Famous Beverly Hills Tennis Club. But the weather conditions aren’t much like the weather in Australia? You know that club was founded by the comedians the MARX brothers and the famous Fred Perry.
• We aren’t hearing very much about doubles duos doing the usual “Dosey Doh“ (square Dancing ) of changing partners.
• The Bollettieri Academy lost a great member of the family this week. RIP to the amazing Chip Brooks. Nick and the tennis world lost a friend and a legend.
• We have 2 tennis movies on the BiG screen in theaters.
• “King Richard“ about the one and only Richard Williams dad to the great champions Serena and Venus.
• The other film was just released about the amazing Arthur Ashe. It’s called “Citizen Ashe”
• Speaking of the William sisters. Neither will be playing in the Aussie Open in 2022.
• Bianca Andreescu announced she was still needing personal time so she is not going to OZ either. And doesn’t know when she will grace a court again.
• French Open Tourney Director Guy Forget has left that position and it was filled the next day by Amelie Mauresmo. Guy had done a great job and now the event is being passed to a very dynamic woman.
• RAFA adds Marc Lopez to his coaching team.
🎾We can’t wait for more surprises. Today is only Dec. 11 – this is truly a December to remember 🎾