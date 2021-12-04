Davis Cup Semi Final Photos from Madrid – Russia vs. Germany, Serbia vs. Croatia – Medvedev, Djokovic, Rublev, and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Daniil Medvedev from Russia in action against Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany during their singles match for the semifinal Davis Cup tie between Russia and Germany held at Madrid Arena sports pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
Novak Djokovi of Serbia reacts after losing the doubles tennis match at the semi final Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Croatia held at Madrid Arena tennis complex in Madrid, central Spain, 03 December 2021. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo
Andrey Rublev from Russia in action against Dominik Koepfer from Germany during their singles match for the semi final Davis Cup tie between Russia and Germany held at Madrid Arena sports pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany in action against Daniil Medvedev from Russia during their singles match for the semifinal Davis Cup tie between Russia and Germany held at Madrid Arena sports pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
Andrey Rublev from Russia celebrates winning against Dominik Koepfer from Germany after their singles match for the semi final Davis Cup tie between Russia and Germany held at Madrid Arena sports pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
Daniil Medvedev from Russia in action against Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany during their singles match for the semifinal Davis Cup tie between Russia and Germany held at Madrid Arena sports pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 04 December 2021. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO
Mate Pavic of Croatia reacts during the doubles tennis match against Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during the semi final Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Croatia held at Madrid Arena tennis complex in Madrid, central Spain, 03 December 2021. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN
Nikola Mektic (2-L) and Mate Pavic (L) of Croatia are congratulated by Novak Djokovic (2-R) and Filip Krajinovic (R) of Serbia following their doubles tennis match at the semi final Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Croatia held at Madrid Arena tennis complex in Madrid, central Spain, 03 December 2021. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo