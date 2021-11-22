Los Angeles Tennis Event Set For December 4th. – Lots Of Pros Playing To Support Junior Tennis In The Area

Pictured are some of the juniors who participated in the 2019 First Break Academy LA Tennis Bash. Photo credit: First Break Academy

The LA Tennis Bash is back next month!

First Break Academy announced its annual LA Tennis Bash is back.



Please join First Break Academy at the Manhattan Country Club on December 4th, 2021 for your chance to meet, greet and play with tennis pros and top elite coaches.



All proceeds benefit First Break Academy, an award-winning 501 (c)(3) non-for-profit tennis and education program in Carson, California.

First Break is dedicated to providing access to safe, affordable, quality tennis lessons, innovative multi-sport, and critical educational programming to children from Carson, Compton, Gardena, and surrounding areas, and these monies also help fund the scholarships that the majority of these children receive.

The LA Tennis Bash will have fun for everyone with live & silent auctions, on court experiences and entertainment through the day. Please see the attached flier for more info.



Signup is available here or on the official website, LATennisBash.com