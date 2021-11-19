World TeamTennis Nov. 18 Results • Donald Young Jr. beats America’s Number 1 Taylor Fritz Again • Anisimova Dominates

World TeamTennis Nov. 18 Media Update

RESULTS – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021

San Diego Aviators 20, Chicago Smash 19 (Supertiebreaker)

Women’s Doubles: Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Alexa Guarachi/Sabrina Santamaria (Smash) 5-1

Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-4 (5-2 tie-break)

Mixed Doubles: Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Alexa Guarachi/Donald Young (Smash) 5-3

Men’s Singles: Donald Young (Smash) def. Taylor Fritz (Aviators) 5-3

Men’s Doubles: Nick Monroe/Donald Young (Smash) def. Will Blumberg/Taylor Fritz (Aviators) 5-2

Supertiebreaker – Men’s Doubles: Will Blumberg/Taylor Fritz (Aviators) def. Nick Monroe/Donald Young (Smash) 1-0 (7-4 tie-break)

Short Summary

The Aviators were in control heading into the final two sets, but Chicago’s Donald Young, who joined the team Nov. 12, defeated No. 1 American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz in men’s singles. Chicago took the lead thanks to a 4-0 start in men’s doubles from Young & Nick Monroe and eventually forced a supertiebreaker. San Diego, however, sealed its fourth win of the season by snagging seven points in the supertiebreaker in men’s doubles.

Notes

Now at 4-1, San Diego is off to its best start since moving the franchise to California in 2014.

is off to its best start since moving the franchise to California in 2014. Chicago is the first team in WTT this season to put five players in the lineup.

is the first team in WTT this season to put five players in the lineup. Will Blumberg & Caroline Dolehide have now won 27 mixed doubles games this season, the most by any in the league.

Orange County Breakers 18, New York Empire 16

Men’s Singles:Steve Johnson (Breakers) def. Chris Eubanks (Empire) 5-2

Women’s Doubles: Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) def. Amanda Anisimova/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) 5-0

Men’s Doubles: Chris Eubanks/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) def. Steve Johnson/Austin Krajicek (Breakers) 5-3

Mixed Doubles: Austin Krajicek/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) def. Kirsten Flipkens/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Amanda Anisimova (Breakers) def. Kim Clijsters (Empire) 5-1

Short Summary

After former USC All-American Steve Johnson won his men’s singles match to give the Breakers the early lead, the Empire jumped out in front thanks to a bagel win in women’s doubles by Kim Clijsters & Kirsten Flipkens. New York won in men’s doubles to stay on top, but wins in mixed doubles and women’s singles allowed the Breakers to come away with the victory over the 2020 defending champions.

Notes

Amanda Anisimova has now won 25 women’s singles games, the most in the league this season.

has now won 25 women’s singles games, the most in the league this season. Orange County has won three of its first five matches of the season for the first time since 2018.

Former USC All-American Steve Johnson now leads men’s singles players with 24 games won in 2021.

NOV. 19 SCHEDULE

Orange County Breakers @ San Diego Aviators, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, For The Fans

Chicago Smash @ Springfield Lasers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, For The Fans

The San Diego Aviators, led by No. 1 American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz, look to stay on top of the World TeamTennis standings in Friday’s first match against 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova and the Orange County Breakers. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, leads the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash against the 3-1 Springfield Lasers, led by 2021 US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally, in Friday’s second match. All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets are available for purchase online at wtt.com/tickets-2021. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.