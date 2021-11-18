- World TeamTennis Nov. 17 Results • San Diego and Springfield Both Win
- Updated: November 18, 2021
RESULTS – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2021
Springfield Lasers 20, Orange County Breakers 17 (Extended Play)
Men’s Doubles: Steve Johnson/Austin Krajicek (Breakers) def. Marcelo Arevalo/Mackenzie McDonald 5-4
Men’s Singles: Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) def. Steve Johnson (Breakers) 5-4
Women’s Doubles: Caty McNally/Asia Muhammad (Lasers) def. Amanda Anisimova/Tatjana Maria 5-1
Mixed Doubles: Marcelo Arevalo/Caty McNally (Lasers) def. Austin Krajicek/Tatjana Maria 5-2
Women’s Singles: Amanda Anisimova (Breakers) def. Caty McNally (Lasers) 5-0
Extended Play – Women’s Singles: Caty McNally (Lasers) def. Amanda Anisimova (Breakers) 1-0
Short Summary
The Springfield Lasers won three of the first four sets to take a 19-12 lead heading into the final set. Orange County, however, forced extended play thanks to a bagel in women’s singles by 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova. Springfield, however, clinched its third win of the season when 2021 US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally won the lone game in extended play.
Notes
- Springfield has won at least three of its first four games of the WTT season for the second time in the last three years.
- Caty McNally & Asia Muhammad became the first women’s doubles team this WTT season to win 20 games.
- Amanda Anisimova became the first women’s singles player this WTT season to win 20 games.
San Diego Aviators 20, New York Empire 13
Mixed Doubles:Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Kirsten Flipkens/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) 5-2
Women’s Singles: Kim Clijsters (Empire) def. CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-0
Men’s Doubles: Will Blumberg/Taylor Fritz (Aviators) def. Chris Eubanks/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) 5-2
Women’s Doubles: Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-3
Men’s Singles: Taylor Fritz (Aviators) def. Chris Eubanks (Empire) 5-1
Short Summary
San Diego claimed four of the five sets Wednesday to move past the defending champion New York Empire. The Empire took the lead in the second set thanks to a bagel in women’s singles from Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, but the Aviators responded in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and men’s singles to take the match.
Notes
- San Diego has won three of its first four games of the WTT season for the second time in the last three years.
- Will Blumberg & Caroline Dolehide now lead the league in mixed doubles games won with 21 this season.
Blumberg & Taylor Fritz currently lead the league in men’s doubles games wins with 18.
NOV. 18 SCHEDULE
Chicago Smash @ San Diego Aviators, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, NBCSN
New York Empire @ Orange County Breakers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, NBCSN
The San Diego Aviators, led by No. 1 American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz, look to stay on top of the World TeamTennis standings in Thursday’s first match against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash. Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters and the defending champion New York Empire take on 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova and the Orange County Breakers in Thursday’s second match. All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.