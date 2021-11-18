Australian Open 2022 to Serve up Melbourne’s Best Food

The man behind one of Melbourne’s most famous restaurants, Grossi Florentino, also believes major events in Melbourne are an opportunity to showcase the best of the city and bring people together.



“What I have always loved about Melbourne is its ability to bring people together through celebration, arts, culture and sport,” Guy Grossi said. “The Australian Open is a mega event that encircles all these things. I am so excited to be involved and not only share in this fabulous atmosphere but also play a small part in bringing elements of it to the guests through my food.



“Food is an integral part of Melbourne’s make up and braids itself through every experience including major sporting events. The excellence of the dining experiences at the AO including the choices, diversity, multiculturalism and quality are a testament to the AO’s dedication to a holistic guest experience and the importance of such a passionate and innovative hospitality industry.” The unparalleled AO food experience in January will offer something for everyone, from five-star fine dining, celebrity chefs, sustainable cuisine and the best street food in town.



The brand-new dining precinct, set at the heart of Melbourne Park and overlooking Garden Square, will host two glamorous new restaurants, a bistro and bar as follows:







· Rockpool Bar & Grill collaboration with Burnt Ends, ranked No.34 in the World’s Best Restaurants. Famed Singapore-based Australian chef Dave Pynt has contributed to the menu and describes his food as being where “luxury ingredients meet the kiss of smoke.”



· Penfolds Restaurant, offering a four-course menu paired with specially curated Penfolds wines, including an indulgent glass of Grange



· A more casual two-course menu is on offer at the Penfolds Bistro and the stunning Max’s Rose Bar situated on the terrace, a rose-colored vision in all shades of pink.