Don't Miss
- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/19/21
- Australian Open 2022 to Serve up Melbourne’s Best Food
- Zverev Advances at Nitto ATP Finals with win over Hurkacz, Awaits Djokovic in Semis Of Torino
- World TeamTennis Nov. 17 Results • San Diego and Springfield Both Win
- Garbiñe Muguruza Magnificent in Mexico to Win WTA Finals Over Anett Kontaveit
- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/18/21
- 10sBall’s Photo Gallery from World TeamTennis in Indian Wells
- Djokovic Dominant Against Rublev, Wraps up the win in Group A at Nitto ATP Finals In Turin/Torino
- World TeamTennis Nov. 16 Results From Indian Wells, California
- Amazing Anett out-guts Sakkari to set up WTA Finals championship with Garbiñe in Guadalajara
- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/17/21
- Ricky’s Torino Tennis Preview and Pick for Wednesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Djokovic vs. Rublev
- Medvedev Clinches Semifinal Spot in Turin, Sinner Notches win in Tournament Debut
- Tennis Legend Murphy Jensen Shares an Update on His Recovery
- World TeamTennis Results From Indian Wells California • Great Players And Coaches
Australian Open 2022 to Serve up Melbourne’s Best Food
-
- Updated: November 18, 2021
|As Australian Open tickets go on sale today, the biggest names from Melbourne’s world-class restaurant scene are set to steal the spotlight at the AO in January, uniting to showcase the diversity, innovation and strength of the local industry at Australia’s biggest global event.
Melbourne’s Shane Delia (Maha), Guy Grossi (Grossi Florentino), Ben Shewry (Attica) and Nornie Bero (Mabu Mabu/Big Esso) are just some of the gastronomic geniuses preparing to fire up the frying pans and serve up sensational food at the Australian Open in January.
“Supporting and celebrating our best local talent, restaurants and bars, producers and suppliers is vital for the ongoing success and growth of our city and state, and I’m thrilled so many of the leading lights of our local food scene will be joining us at the Australian Open in January,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said. “Major events such as the AO are the life-blood of Melbourne and Victoria, and after a very tough couple of years it’s important for the Australian Open to play a huge role in the reinvigoration of our economy, and particularly in the hospitality and events industry.”
|The man behind one of Melbourne’s most famous restaurants, Grossi Florentino, also believes major events in Melbourne are an opportunity to showcase the best of the city and bring people together.
“What I have always loved about Melbourne is its ability to bring people together through celebration, arts, culture and sport,” Guy Grossi said. “The Australian Open is a mega event that encircles all these things. I am so excited to be involved and not only share in this fabulous atmosphere but also play a small part in bringing elements of it to the guests through my food.
“Food is an integral part of Melbourne’s make up and braids itself through every experience including major sporting events. The excellence of the dining experiences at the AO including the choices, diversity, multiculturalism and quality are a testament to the AO’s dedication to a holistic guest experience and the importance of such a passionate and innovative hospitality industry.” The unparalleled AO food experience in January will offer something for everyone, from five-star fine dining, celebrity chefs, sustainable cuisine and the best street food in town.
The brand-new dining precinct, set at the heart of Melbourne Park and overlooking Garden Square, will host two glamorous new restaurants, a bistro and bar as follows:
· Rockpool Bar & Grill collaboration with Burnt Ends, ranked No.34 in the World’s Best Restaurants. Famed Singapore-based Australian chef Dave Pynt has contributed to the menu and describes his food as being where “luxury ingredients meet the kiss of smoke.”
· Penfolds Restaurant, offering a four-course menu paired with specially curated Penfolds wines, including an indulgent glass of Grange
· A more casual two-course menu is on offer at the Penfolds Bistro and the stunning Max’s Rose Bar situated on the terrace, a rose-colored vision in all shades of pink.
← Previous Story This • That • Tennis • Turin / Torino Tennis • And Then Some