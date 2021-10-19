10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / TennisBalls • 10sBalls Shares The BNP Paribas Open Links From Indian Wells

TennisBalls • 10sBalls Shares The BNP Paribas Open Links From Indian Wells

Radacanu Awarded Wild Card into BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
Djokovic Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells
Raducanu Gets Wild Card into Indian Wells, Djokovic Among the list of Withdrawals
Clijsters, Murray Awarded Indian Wells Wild Cards
Sabalenka Tests Positive for Covid-19, out of BNP Paribas Open
Covid-19 forces Sabalenka out of Indian Wells, creates questions about 2022 Australian Open And Novak
TC to Televise Indian Wells Live First Ball to Championship Ball
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California
Indian Wells Tennis • WTA Ladies draw: Raducanu in section stacked with Grand Slam Champions
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/05/21
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/06/21
Indian Wells Men’s Draw: Tsitsipas, Zverev in Bottom Half, Russians Medvedev and Rublev Up Top
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Welcome To Tennis Paradise
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/07/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Raducanu, Eubanks, Rublev, and More!
Van de Zandschulp leads list of Indian Wells qualifiers, main draw begins on Thursday
Indian Wells Tennis – Day 1 WTA Photo Gallery featuring Putintseva, Keys, Stephens, and More!
Ricky’s Full Tournament Preview and Picks for Men’s Singles at the 2021 Indian Wells Tennis Masters
﻿Ricky’s Picks for Day 2 at the Indian Wells Masters, including Andy Murray vs. Adrian Mannarino
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/08/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Garcia, Clijsters, Siniakova, and More!
Ring Recovered! Murray Gets Wedding Ring Back After Social Media Plea
Indian Wells Tennis – Day 2 Photo Gallery featuring, Gauff, Fernandez, Nishikori, Clijsters, and More!
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/09/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Halep, Nishikori, Mirnyi, and More!
Indian Wells Tennis – Day 3 Photo Gallery featuring, Halep, Raducanu, Murray, Swiatek, and More!
Ricky’s Tennis picks for Day 3 at the Indian Wells Masters, including Medvedev vs. McDonald
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/10/21
Mixed Bag for Brits so far in Indian Wells, as Andy Murray Wins While Emma Raducanu Crashes Out
Ricky’s ATP Tennis Preview and Picks for Sunday in Indian Wells, including Andy Murray vs. Rising Talent • Alcaraz
Indian Wells Tennis – Day 4 Photo Gallery featuring, Sakkari, Medvedev, Pliskova, Rublev, and More!
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/11/21
Murray Magic Hits the Desert, Berrettini and Sinner Help Turin Hopes With Indian Wells Tennis Wins
Indian Wells Tennis – Select Photos By Rob Stone • Featuring Fernandez, Gauff, Murray, Tsitsipas and More!
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 5 Photo Gallery featuring, Fernandez, Zverev, Swiatek, Berrettini, and More!
Ricky’s Tennis Picks for Monday at the BNP Paribas Open, including Hurkacz vs. Tiafoe
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/12/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Bryan Brothers, Rain in Paradise, and More!
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 6 Photo Gallery featuring, Badosa, Schwartzman, Medvedev, Haddad, and More!
Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Pick for the Sasha Zverev vs. Andy Murray match on Tuesday in Indian Wells
ATP Tennis • Medvedev Marches on, but Rublev and Opelka Crash Out on Day of Upsets in Indian Wells
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/13/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Shelby Rogers vs. Leylah Fernandez, Gael Monfils, and More!
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 7 Photo Gallery featuring, Rogers, Zverev, Kerber, Tsitsipas, and More!
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/14/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Diego Schwartzman, Rohan Bopanna, and More!
﻿Dimitrov Completes Comeback to stun Medvedev, Taylor Fritz Continues at Indian Wells Tennis
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 8 Photo Gallery featuring, Tsitsipas, Ostapenko, Zverev, Azarenka, and More!
WTT At Indian Wells Tennis Gardens • Star-Studded World Team Tennis Rosters Include Big Names
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/15/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Dimitrov vs. Hurkacs, Shapovalov/Bopanna vs. Rublev/Karatsev and More!
Grigor Dimitrov Continues Amazing Run in Indian Wells, Joined by Cam Norrie in Semifinals
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 8 Photo Gallery featuring Dimitrov, Badosa, Norrie, Jabeur, and More!
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/16/21
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Freebies, Books, and Jumbo Balls!
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 9 Photo Gallery featuring Fritz, Badosa, Azarenka, Basilashvili and More!
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/17/21
Ricky’s BNP Tennis Preview and Pick for the Indian Wells Final: Norrie vs. Basilashvili
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 10 Photo Gallery featuring Norrie, Mertens and Hsieh, Azarenka, Peers and Polasek, Basilashvili and More!
10sBalls • TennisBalls Follower “The Brown Beauty” • Photos From BNP Paribas
Down but not out, Norrie Comes Back to Beat Basilashvili for Indian Wells BNP Tennis Masters Title
Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Trophy Photos featuring Norrie, Badosa, Azarenka, and Basilashvili!
Paula Badosa Blossoms as Women’s Tennis’ Newest Star in Desert With Indian Wells BNP Title