Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21

Danielle Collins plays Elise Mertens in Chicago. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Chicago Fall Tennis Classic
Chicago, Illinois
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $565,530

Star-Filled Field Sweeps Into Windy City
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina, Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic and Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza are among the top players in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic draw. American standouts Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Shelby Rogers and Amanda Anisimova are all entered in the 64-players field.

