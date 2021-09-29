Don't Miss
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
- Djokovic Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells
- No Time To Die – Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Attends James Bond World Premiere
- ATP Tennis • San Diego Open • Results • Order of Play • Draws • Summary
- ATP Tennis From San Diego California • Wednesday’s Order of Play
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- Radacanu Awarded Wild Card into BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- San Diego Natives Nakashima and Fritz Soar into Second Round
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
- TEAM EUROPE WINS LAVER CUP 2021 – Day Three Photo Gallery featuring Rublev, Zverev, Federer, Borg and More!
- Loudest Cheers for Federer as Europe Takes On-Court Drama out of the Equation in Dominant Laver Cup Tennis Win
Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
-
- Updated: September 29, 2021
Chicago Fall Tennis Classic
Chicago, Illinois
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $565,530
Star-Filled Field Sweeps Into Windy City
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina, Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic and Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza are among the top players in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic draw. American standouts Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Shelby Rogers and Amanda Anisimova are all entered in the 64-players field.
Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, September 30th: click here
← Previous Story Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21