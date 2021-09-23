- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/24/21
- Astana Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/24/21
- Homecoming Party Celebrates Return of Emma Raducanu Live on BBC and LTA
- 10sBalls | TennisBalls Shares EPA Photo Gallery of the US Open by John Mabanglo
- Tennis Channel to Show Entire 2021 Laver Cup September 24 – 26th
- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/23/21
- Laver Cup Tennis and it’s Sponsors • Come to Boston
- Laver Cup 2021 • Team Europe and Team World Arrive in Boston
- Elina Svitolina Signs on with Force Grip
- Hot Shots! Reaction Photo Gallery – Staring Medvedev, Raducanu, Murray, Sabalenka and More
- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/22/21
- Astana Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/22/21
- Tennis Update • With Full Team of Top 10 Players, Team Europe Goes for Fourth Straight Laver Cup Win Over Team World
- Astana Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/21/21
- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/21/21
Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/24/21
-
- Updated: September 23, 2021
Moselle Open
Metz, France
September 20 – September 26, 2021
Prize Money: €419,470
Green City Hosts Tremendous Tennis
Renowned for its yellow limestone architecture and for its reputation as ‘The Green City,’ Metz is a must-see French destination for international visitors. It is also home to the Moselle Open. Frenchman Arnaud Clement won the inaugural tournament in 2003, with countrymen Jerome Haehnel (2004), Gael Monfils (2009), Gilles Simon (2010, ’13 and ’18), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2011-’12, ’15 and ’19) and Lucas Pouille (2016) following his success. .
Moselle Open Metz Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, September 24th: click here