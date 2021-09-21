- Tennis Update • With Full Team of Top 10 Players, Team Europe Goes for Fourth Straight Laver Cup Win Over Team World
- Astana Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/21/21
- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/21/21
- Billie Jean King Named Honorary Tournament Chairperson for San Diego Open
- 10sBalls 🎾 TennisBalls Shares a Photo Gallery – Featuring Nadal, Davis Cup, Schwartzman and Trevisan
- Ricky’s ATP Tennis Preview and Picks for This Week’s Tournaments in Metz and Nur-Sultan
- US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev Enters 49th ABN• AMRO World Tennis Tournament In Rotterdam
- Laver Cup Tennis • On Announced as the Footwear Sponsor Of Ballkids and Staff
- Hot Shots! – Celebrities at the 2021 US Open featuring Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, James Corden, Claire Danes and More!
- Medvedev, Tsitsipas Join Djokovic in Nitto ATP Tennis Finals, Plenty of Spots Still up for Grabs
- $600,000 San Diego Open Extends Qualifying Wild Card To Two-Time USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion Zachary Svajda
- ATP No. 1 Ranking Not a Short-Term Goal For Medvedev, who Plans on Celebrating US Open Tennis Title
- Laver Cup Tennis Update • UNIQLO Named as Official LifeWear Apparel Supplier
- Hot Shots! Tennis Stars hit the Red Carpet at the 2021 Met Gala featuring Emma Raducanu, Serena, Venus, Sharapova, Osaka and more!
- Murray Accepts Main-Draw Wild Card for San Diego Open
Tennis Update • With Full Team of Top 10 Players, Team Europe Goes for Fourth Straight Laver Cup Win Over Team World
-
- Updated: September 21, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
The fourth installment of the Laver Cup takes place this weekend in Boston, Mass. Team World hopes home-court advantage at the TD Garden will be the recipe it needs to defeat Team Europe for the first time following losses in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Following blowout losses in Prague and Chicago, the World was finally competitive in a 13-11 thriller two years ago in Geneva. The 2020 event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Will Team World be able to take down the Europeans this time around? The rosters clearly don’t indicate that it’s a likely outcome. Every single player on the visiting side is in the Top 10; nobody on the home team is in the top 10. Perhaps a glimmer of hope for the World is that Team Europe doesn’t have Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer.
Here are the 2021 Laver Cup rosters:
Team Europe
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alexander Zverev
Andrey Rublev
Matteo Berrettini
Casper Ruud
Team World
Denis Shapovalov
Diego Schwartzman
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Reilly Opelka
John Isner
Nick Kyrgios
The unique and somewhat bizarre scoring system also provides the underdogs with more of an opportunity than they otherwise wouldn’t enjoy. Matches on the first day are one point, they are worth two points on the second day, and those on the final day count three. So no matter how bad Team World gets dominated on Friday–and really even Saturday, too–they will almost certainly have a realistic chance of victory heading into Sunday.
That being said, on paper it isn’t a fair fight. Medvedev just won the U.S. Open, Zverev reached the semifinals in New York after donning the gold medal at the Olympics, and Tsitsipas is ranked No. 3 in the world. The World’s only real hope is to completely take the rackets out of their opponents’ hands. But that is one thing their personnel is capable of doing. Isner, Opelka, and Kyrgios are three of the biggest servers on tour; Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime aren’t too shabby in that department, either.
Whatever the case, even without the Big 3 this week’s festivities are sure to be wildly entertaining.
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.