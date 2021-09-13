Tennis Australia • Sam Stosur wins second US Open Doubles Title in 16 years

Sam Stosur has won her second U.S. Open women’s doubles title – 16 years after she first lifted the trophy in New York City.



Ten years after her memorable triumph over Serena Williams in 2011, Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai defeated young Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the doubles title.



“It’s just a phenomenal feeling to have this trophy again 16 years later,” Stosur said. “It was just such a tight tussle the whole match, a few points here and there. We stuck together as a team, played aggressive, went for it as we always do, and it pays off.”



Stosur and Zhang hit 39 winners to 37, with their experience proving telling against 17-year-old Gauff and 19-year-old McNally in the tense final stages. This is Stosur and Zhang’s second major title as a team, having also won the Australian Open in 2019.