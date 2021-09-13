Don't Miss
- Tennis Australia • Dylan Alcott wins Historic Golden Slam
- Tennis Australia • Sam Stosur wins second US Open Doubles Title in 16 years
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Daniil Medvedev | Tennis 10sBalls
- Medvedev’s Straight Set Win in the U.S. Open Final Stops Djokovic Short of a Grand Slam
- US Open Final Results and Draws for 9/12/21
- The 2021 U.S. Open Tennis Wrap • Gossip And Tidbits
- US Open Men’s Final Trophy Photo Gallery Starring Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic!
- US Open Men’s Singles Tennis Final Photo Gallery – Djokovic vs. Medvedev
- Five-Time U.S.Open Tennis Champions Hewett and Reid Make History After Completing Calendar Year Grand Slam
- 2021 U.S. Open • From Qualifying To Queen Of Queens • Meet Tennis’ Newest Mega-Star: Emma Raducanu
- US Open Women’s Final Trophy Photo Gallery – Raducanu Makes History
- US Open Women’s Singles Tennis Final Photo Gallery – Raducanu vs. Fernandez
- US Open Order of Play for 9/12/21
- US Open Photo Gallery Day 12 Starring Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev and More!
- US Open Order of Play for 9/11/21
Tennis Australia • Sam Stosur wins second US Open Doubles Title in 16 years
-
- Updated: September 13, 2021
|Sam Stosur has won her second U.S. Open women’s doubles title – 16 years after she first lifted the trophy in New York City.
Ten years after her memorable triumph over Serena Williams in 2011, Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai defeated young Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the doubles title.
“It’s just a phenomenal feeling to have this trophy again 16 years later,” Stosur said. “It was just such a tight tussle the whole match, a few points here and there. We stuck together as a team, played aggressive, went for it as we always do, and it pays off.”
Stosur and Zhang hit 39 winners to 37, with their experience proving telling against 17-year-old Gauff and 19-year-old McNally in the tense final stages. This is Stosur and Zhang’s second major title as a team, having also won the Australian Open in 2019.
|It is Stosur’s fourth career Grand Slam women’s doubles title and her second at the U.S. Open, where she won with American Lisa Raymond in 2005.
Stosur and Zhang’s winning streak is now at 11 matches, one of many impressive numbers stemming from today’s victory for the 37-year-old Australian.
Stosur’s triumph – by the numbers
4 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles
8 Grand Slam titles including singles, doubles and mixed doubles
36 Wins in US Open women’s doubles matches
123 Wins in Grand Slam women’s doubles matches
276 Wins in Grand Slam matches
28 WTA doubles titles
4 WTA doubles titles with Zhang Shuai
2 Grand Slam doubles titles with Zhang Shuai
This is the 12th time an Australian has won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title in the Open era.