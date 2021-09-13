10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Tennis Australia • Sam Stosur wins second US Open Doubles Title in 16 years

Samantha Stosur of Australia (R) and Shuai Zhang of China (L) celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating Coco Gauff of the US and Catherine McNally of the US in the US Open women’s doubles final. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Sam Stosur has won her second U.S. Open women’s doubles title – 16 years after she first lifted the trophy in New York City. 

Ten years after her memorable triumph over Serena Williams in 2011, Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai defeated young Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the doubles title. 

“It’s just a phenomenal feeling to have this trophy again 16 years later,” Stosur said. “It was just such a tight tussle the whole match, a few points here and there. We stuck together as a team, played aggressive, went for it as we always do, and it pays off.” 

Stosur and Zhang hit 39 winners to 37, with their experience proving telling against 17-year-old Gauff and 19-year-old McNally in the tense final stages. This is Stosur and Zhang’s second major title as a team, having also won the Australian Open in 2019. 
It is Stosur’s fourth career Grand Slam women’s doubles title and her second at the U.S. Open, where she won with American Lisa Raymond in 2005. 

Stosur and Zhang’s winning streak is now at 11 matches, one of many impressive numbers stemming from today’s victory for the 37-year-old Australian. 

Stosur’s triumph – by the numbers 

4 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles

8 Grand Slam titles including singles, doubles and mixed doubles

36 Wins in US Open women’s doubles matches

123 Wins in Grand Slam women’s doubles matches

276 Wins in Grand Slam matches

28 WTA doubles titles

4 WTA doubles titles with Zhang Shuai

2 Grand Slam doubles titles with Zhang Shuai

This is the 12th time an Australian has won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title in the Open era.