World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, Surging Stars Medvedev, Sabalenka, Zverev, Andreescu and Teenage Phenoms Alcaraz, Fernandez, Gauff Ready for Center Stage in the Desert

Novak Djokovic



The BNP Paribas Open, to be held October 4 – 17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, released its player entry lists today, which are highlighted by the current World No. 1s on both tours as well as a star-studded lineup of top players, past champions, and teenage phenoms looking to make a statement in Tennis Paradise.



On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is in the midst of one of the most impressive seasons in history, having already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles. He currently sits only three wins away from completing the calendar-year Grand Slam at the US Open. Whether or not Djokovic is able to accomplish the incredible feat in Flushing Meadows, he’ll have eyes on a record-setting sixth BNP Paribas Open title.



Ashleigh Barty



Ash Barty has solidified her status as the WTA World No. 1 with an impressive 2021 season and will arrive in Tennis Paradise in hopes of capturing her first-career title in the desert. Having already captured five singles titles year-to-date including a spectacular run to the Wimbledon title, Barty will look to put an exclamation point on her season with a strong performance in Tennis Paradise.



An exciting lineup of ATP Top 10 players will join Djokovic in looking to make waves in Tennis Paradise. 2021 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev (World No. 2), 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No. 3), 2020 US Open finalist and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev (World No. 4), 2021 Monte Carlo finalist Andrey Rublev (World No. 7) and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (World No. 8) will be in search of their maiden BNP Paribas Open title this October.



On the women’s side, 2021 Madrid Open champion and defending BNP Paribas Open doubles champion Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2), 2021 Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova (World No. 4), Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina (World No. 5), 2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin (World No. 6) and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (World No. 9) will have their sights set on a first-career singles victory in the desert.



Bianca Andreescu



Defending Champion Bianca Andreescu (World No. 7) will make her long-awaited return to the desert on the heels of an impressive run to the Round of 16 in New York. In 2019, Andreescu captured the attention of the tennis world by becoming the first-ever female wild card to win in Indian Wells. Four other former BNP Paribas Open champions are also entered: Naomi Osaka (2018), Elena Vesnina (2017), Simona Halep (2015), and Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2016).



Making their inaugural appearances at the BNP Paribas Open will be a trio of teenage phenoms: 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez and 17-year-old Coco Gauff. Alcaraz and Fernandez catapulted onto the scene with historic performances at this year’s US Open, both defeating Top 10 players to reach the second week in Flushing Meadows.

John Isner





Gauff, the current World No. 23, has captivated tennis fans around the globe with incredible performances this season including a Wimbledon Round of 16 appearance and a run to the quarterfinals of the French Open. She will be joined in Indian Wells by other top Americans including John Isner (World No. 22), Reilly Opelka (World No. 24) and Jessica Pegula (World No. 25).



The remaining spots in the draws will be filled by the winners of the Qualifying Tournament (October 4 – 6) and wild card recipients, who will be announced in the coming weeks.





