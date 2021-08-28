- British Wheelchair Tennis From The Tokyo Olympics • Lots Of Players Thoughts And Interviews As They Compete
US Open Draws and Order of Play for 8/30/21
- Updated: August 28, 2021
US Open
New York, NY, U.S.A.
August 30 – September 12, 2021
Prize Money: $57.5 million
US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular
The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: not available
Women’s Doubles Draw: not available
Mixed Doubles Draw: not available
Results for Friday, August 27th: click here
Order of Play for Monday, August 30th: click here