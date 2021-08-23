- US Open Men’s and Women’s Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- Tennis Channel Live at the US Open Begins on August 30th
- Naomi Osaka Stars on Women’s Health Magazine Cover
- Prize Money Distribution Redirected to Qualifying and Early Rounds to Support the Greatest Number of Players
- Belgian Tennis Star • Kirsten Flipkens Withdraws from 2021 US Open • Puts Venus Williams Into Main Draw
- Western & Southern Open Cincinnati Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/23/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/23/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/23/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the ATP 250 Tournament in Winston-Salem
- Taro Daniel Japanese Tennis Olympian Gets Into U.S. Open Maindraw
- Rublev finally beats fellow Russian Medvedev to reach ATP Tennis Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/22/21
WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/24/21
-
- Updated: August 23, 2021
WTA Chicago Women’s Open
Chicago, United States, IL
Aug 22 – Aug 28, 2021
|Women’s
Surface: Hardcourt
Level: WTA 250
Draw size: Singles 32
Prize money: $235,238
The WTA tour will visit the Windy City of Chicago for a WTA 250 event running in the penultimate week of August. As a WTA 250 event, it will feature a solid field of player albeit without any real star power. The top seed will be Elena Rybakina who finished 4th at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Besides Rybakina we will see French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek, Olympic Games medalist Marketa Vondrousova and other notable players such as Tomljanovic and Cirstea. The event will be played on hard courts and it will be the final WTA event ahead of the US Open. Check out the full entry list below.
Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Monday, August 23rd: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, August 24th: click here